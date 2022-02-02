Canal Flats officials are reassuring parents that work on the new child care centre is continuing, although at a slower pace than originally hoped.

Canal Flats CAO Adrian Bergles said the building will likely be finished in the spring.

“The walls are up, work on the centre moves forward. We’re soon to expect windows installed and the cladding of the building itself put on,” said Bergles. “The estimated timeline remains approximately may, for completion of the building, and then we’ll be moving into programming thereafter.”

Construction on the centre has taken longer than expected, however.

“The structure itself has had some challenges with labour and other things during the pandemic, and it probably has taken a little bit longer than people anticipated. But now, it’s in a good place and we’re moving forward with the project,” explained Bergles.

Once completed, Bergles said the centre will have 40 child care spaces, divided between infants, toddlers, young children and after-school care.

“Child care is seen as a need in Canal Flats, and just like elsewhere, folks need childcare in order to go to work,” said Bergles. “Most people have to enroll their kids in other communities. There is currently no licensed child care in Canal Flats, so this is seen as meeting a community need.”

Village staff said it still has the information of parents who have expressed interest in having their kids enrolled and those who put their names forward for future employment.

People who want to enroll their children or apply for employment can contact cao@canalflats.ca.