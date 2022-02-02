Burning slash pile. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

Cranbrook residents may see some smoke south of town on Tuesday, as contractors plan to set fire to debris piles.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said 30 piles are scheduled to burn in the Southstar area.

This work is part of fuel reduction and wildfire protection work going on around the community.

The burn will be supervised and carried out by local contractors.