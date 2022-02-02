News Scheduled burn to take place near Cranbrook SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 2, 2022 Burning slash pile. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley) Cranbrook residents may see some smoke south of town on Tuesday, as contractors plan to set fire to debris piles. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said 30 piles are scheduled to burn in the Southstar area. This work is part of fuel reduction and wildfire protection work going on around the community. The burn will be supervised and carried out by local contractors. There are 30 piles scheduled to be burned at Southstar today, as part of an important fuel reduction/community wildfire protection initiative. The work is supervised and being carried out by local contractors. Smoke will likely be visible from the community. pic.twitter.com/W8M0Oa6PnC — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) February 2, 2022 Tags: Cranbrook