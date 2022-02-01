Forward Cooper Boulanger will be joining the Bucks for the 2022-23 season.

Boulanger currently has 10 oals and 18 assists for 28 points so far this season playing for Holderness School of the USHS Prep.

“We are excited to have Cooper commit to being a Buck for the 2022-23 BCHL season,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“Cooper possesses a lot of the characteristics that our organization seeks when we are recruiting players to join our hockey team – leadership, work ethic, and integrity. He is having a successful season both individually and with his team at Holderness, and we look forward to helping him continue on his path towards college hockey during his time in Cranbrook next season.”

He has been a point-per-game player all three years at Holderness.