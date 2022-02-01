At-risk British Columbians now have access to new medication to fight COVID-19.

The B.C. government has received 4,000 treatment courses of Pfizer’s antiviral pill Paxlovid.

It will be used for extremely vulnerable groups including people undergoing cancer treatment, recent transplant patients and the severely immunocompromised.

B.C. government officials said they will be reaching out to eligible patients.

The pill is to be used within five days of symptoms showing up in COVID-positive patients.