Up to 250,000 rapid antigen tests will be delivered to provincially-funded child care providers across B.C.

B.C. government officials said the tests will be used by child care professionals to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The take-home tests will be delivered to provincially-funded child care facilities directly to limit the strain on day-to-day operations for child care providers.

Information on timing will be given directly to the facilities as the logistics are worked out.

Child care providers were invited to an online information session to learn about how rapid teats fit into their work setting.