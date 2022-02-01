The District of Sparwood wants to know what organization deserves recognition for its volunteer efforts in the community.

The District is looking for organizations that demonstrate initiative, leadership and creativity in their service to the community.

To be selected, the organizations need to:

• Provide direct support or services in Sparwood

• Be a volunteer organization based in the District of Sparwood or the Elk Valley

• Have provided support or services in Sparwood for greater than one year

All nominated groups will receive recognition but the selected organization will receive $500.

The nomination deadline is March 1.