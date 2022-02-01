News Cranbrook waiting for parts to fix street lights SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 1, 2022 (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The City of Cranbrook said it is facing some delays in getting the parts it needs to fix street lights around the community. City officials said they are aware of the problem and hope to have an abundance of the necessary parts in the coming weeks. Street light outages can be reported to the city by calling 311 or through the 311 app. We’re aware of a number of streetlight outages across the community. We’re facing some shipping delays in getting the parts we need & hope to have lots of them fixed over the next couple of weeks. See an outage? Report it by calling 311 or using our 311 app. #Cranbrook pic.twitter.com/dU97w5EyJu — City of Cranbrook (@cityofcranbrook) January 31, 2022 Tags: Cranbrook