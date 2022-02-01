Goaltender Scott Thompson was named the KIJHL goalie of the week for his two wins.

He led his team to a 2-1 win over the Golden Rockets and a 4-1 win over the Fernie Ghostriders.

Between the two games, Thompson saved 55 out of 57 shots for a .965 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average.

So far this season he has an 11-2 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average.

Nelson Leaf Liam Noble was also selected as the forward of the week.

He helped his team to three straight wins with three goals and four assists.

Noble has six goals and 28 points in 35 games this season which is good for second on the team for points.

The top defenceman was Nick Morin of the Kelowna Chiefs. He tallied a goal and three assists in three games.

This season he has eight goals and 17 points in 24 games.