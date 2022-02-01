News Kimberley RCMP investigating two cases of mischief to vehicles SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 1, 2022 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Kimberley RCMP is investigating two cases where suspects drilled holes into the gas tanks of two pickup trucks around the community. According to police, both incidents happened overnight in two separate areas of town, one in Marysville and one in the downtown core. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811. Tags: Kimberley