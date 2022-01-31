News Two bikes stolen in Invermere SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 31, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Last week two bicycles were reported stolen in Invermere. Columbia Valley RCMP said a bright orange Giant bike was stolen from a property on 13th Avenue sometime overnight on Jan. 24. The second bike is described as a blue and purple Giant Lust. It was reported stolen from the backyard of a 10th Street property on Jan. 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.