Fernie’s iconic Wapiti Music Festival will be back for its 10th year at a new location this summer.

In a Facebook post, staff announced that Wapiti 2022 will be switched to James White Park for the early August event.

Attendees will be encouraged to bike or walk to the event as much as possible, as on-site parking will be limited to those with mobility challenges.

“The location change won’t affect any of the core details of the festival. It will still have great music, food, and beverages. We’ve got trees, tons of park space, and of course those magical mountain views. It will also have great pedestrian and cyclist access. There will be some effect on parking as there is not nearly as much on-site parking,” said a statement on Facebook from Wapiti Music Festival.

Fernie’s Annex Park held the event for the last nine years, but upgrades to the park will be underway during the summer, making the change necessary.

Wapiti 2022 will take place on August 5th and 6th, with lineups and ticket information to be announced at a later date.

