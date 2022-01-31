Pineridge Drive and 14th Street from Westridge Drive to Canterbury Way will be closed as crews install sewer collection pipes.

Work on the project resumes today and will take approximately two weeks to finish.

District of Invermere officials said private vehicles won’t have access to the area except when allowed by MarWest crews.

Drivers will have to use 15th Avenue and Westridge Drive instead.

District officials are advising students who typically walk along Pine Ridge Drive to David Thompson Secondary to take Westridge Drive instead.

Drivers can expect delays along nearby streets especially before and after school.

The district of Invermere is encouraging residents to walk instead of drive to help limit traffic in the area.