12-year-olds in B.C. will only need to show proof of one vaccine dose before entering an event or setting that requires proof of vaccination for entry.

B.C. government officials said the adjustment comes after reports noted that 11-year-olds who have had one dose have been blocked from entry when they turn 12 and have not had time to get a second dose.

“This change is aimed at fairness for this age group, while they are waiting for the recommended time to receive their second dose,” said the B.C. government.

Additionally, sports tournaments for children and youth will be allowed to resume as of Tuesday.