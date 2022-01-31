News Cranbrook RCMP seeking arson suspect SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 31, 2022 Suspect believed to have set fire to a vehicle early in the morning on Jan 30, 2022. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is asking for public assistance in the search of an unknown arson suspect. Police officials said the person set fire to a vehicle on the 1600-block of 1A Street South early Sunday morning. Residents are asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP detachment if they have any details on the incident. Cranbrook RCMP looking for help to identify arsonist. Unknown suspect lit fire to vehicle in the 1600-block of 1A St S in the early morning hours of January 30th. Should you recognize the suspect please contact us at 250-489-3471. pic.twitter.com/jkkgycSwWm — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) January 31, 2022 Tags: CranbrookRCMP