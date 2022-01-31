Suspect believed to have set fire to a vehicle early in the morning on Jan 30, 2022. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for public assistance in the search of an unknown arson suspect.

Police officials said the person set fire to a vehicle on the 1600-block of 1A Street South early Sunday morning.

Residents are asked to call the Cranbrook RCMP detachment if they have any details on the incident.