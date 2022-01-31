Drivers are urged to be cautious, as a snowfall warning is in effect for the Elk Valley and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

According to Environment Canada, between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on both areas, starting on Sunday and persisting until Monday morning.

“The highest snowfall accumulations will fall near Fernie, Morrissey and nearby communities. By Monday morning, the heavy snow will ease to light to moderate snow for the remainder of the day,” said officials with Environment Canada.

If you head out on the highways, adjust your driving habits to the weather.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” said Environment Canada.