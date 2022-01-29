News Freedom Rally underway in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 29, 2022 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Over 300 people met across from Cranbrook City Hall to express their frustration with mask and vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. The main group was circled around Spirit Square in Rotary Park. An open mic was in place to allow anyone to give a speech if they wanted to. After speeches were made, people lined up their trucks and made their way to the main strip for a convoy through town. Tags: COVID-19Cranbrook