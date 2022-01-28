Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Miller is retiring next month after nearly 30 years with the RDEK’s Rural Fire Service.

Miller started working with the Windermere Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in 1994 and became chief in 1997.

“Thinking back to when I first walked through the doors of the Windermere Fire Department, I could never have imagined the path my career would take. It has been an incredible ride,” says Miller.

“While I am excited for this next chapter in my life with my wife and family, I will miss the entire fire service team, my colleagues at the RDEK, and the opportunity to serve the public.”

He said a lot has changed since he first took the job.

“There are so many things I’m proud of, but a few big ones are bringing in the first aerial ladder truck to serve our Valley, supporting the transition in our training to professional firefighter training, securing the property and subsequent relocation of the Windermere Fire Department, and the addition of the hovercraft to expand our rescue capabilities.”

Miller is set to retire on Feb. 28 and Deputy Chief Drew Sinclair will take over the position.

Deputy Chief Michael Hockley has also accepted the position of EVSC Chief.