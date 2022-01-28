A donation of nearly $185,000 from Teck will go to the Elk Valley Hospital, Sparwood Health Care Centre and Elkford Health Care Centre to modernize their medical equipment.

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) said the donations were made in lieu of holding staff Christmas parties, due to current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

“We are filled with gratitude and thank you is not enough for the amount that Teck does for our East Kootenay Communities. The EKFH could not do the work that we do without the generous support from Teck and their employees,” said EKFH Executive Director Brenna Baker. “Every time we have a need in health care, Teck is always willing to see how they can assist. Not only do they give monetarily but they help to spread the word on the good work that we are trying to accomplish. The partnership that we have with Teck is invaluable to our organization and I want to thank everyone at Teck for the work that they do!”

The latest donation comes after a $100,000 contribution from Teck to the Foundry East Kootenay campaign, which aims to open a walk-in wellness centre focusing on mental health and substance use for youth ages 12-24.

According to EKFH, Teck has given more than $680,000 towards health care in the East Kootenay.