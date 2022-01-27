Last Friday’s match between the Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters got heated after forward Ben Couvier speared Cam Reid after the final buzzer.

It was a pretty quiet game through the first two periods with only a few minor penalties.

However, chaos ensued after the spear, with multiple players from both teams exiting the bench to join the fight.

In total, 12 suspensions were levied after the game including both head coaches.

Ghostriders head coach Ty Valin and Nitros head coach Derek Stuart were both suspended for two games for failing to control the bench at the end of a period.

Three Dynamiters players were suspended for two games for leaving the bench to participate in a post-game altercation. The three were goaltender Matthew Fleet and defencemen Adam Kennedy and Kasey Miller.

Dynamiters forwards Ty Smith and Tyler Russell were suspended for the same offence but for three games instead.

Forward Conner Furukawa was handed the stiffest penalty out of the Ghostriders players with a six-game suspension for leaving the bench and a major penalty for fighting.

Two Ghostriders players, Jake Oviatt and Cole Fournier were also suspended for two games for leaving the bench to participate in a post-game altercation.

Forward Jock Micheal was suspended for five games for participating in a post-game altercation and being assessed a major penalty for fighting

The biggest suspension was levied on forward Ben Couvier as he will miss eight games for searing Cam Reid.