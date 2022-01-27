$133,600 has been approved by the RDEK for nine projects in 2022 through the Columbia Valley Local Conservation Fund.

“The goal of this fund is to make a difference on the ground. This year we have approved a number of new initiatives in addition to supporting several ongoing projects,” says Columbia Valley services committee chair Clara Reinhardt.

“The projects receiving funding illustrate what a positive impact the Conservation Fund is making in our Valley again this year and we are excited to see them get underway.”

Projects include wetlands stewardship and wildlife conservation.

MORE: All 2022 projects (RDEK)

“KCP received excellent applications to the CVLCF again this year for projects that steward wildlife, habitat and water and ultimately contribute to the quality of life in the Columbia Valley,” says Juliet Craig, program director for the Kootenay conservation program.

“These projects are innovative community-based approaches to conservation in the Valley.”