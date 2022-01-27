The Sparwood Trail Alliance Association will add 2.9 kilometres of trail on Sparwood Ridge, seen here, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

22 trail projects will split nearly $725,000 in trail enhancement grants from Columbia Basin Trust (CBT), aimed at improving the way people enjoy the outdoors.

CBT officials said some of the projects will focus on building new trails, enhancing existing ones or strengthening amenities and trailhead facilities.

“The Columbia Basin is lucky to have so many spectacular trails that immerse people in nature while exploring local communities,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “Getting out there is good for our physical and mental well-being, and we thank all the individuals and groups that maintain these trails.”

Other projects will repair damaged trails, increase accessibility, address environmental issues or incorporate Indigenous cultural or heritage values.

Examples of one local project can be found below, followed by a list of all the projects receiving funding.

Connecting the Great and the Grunt – $40,430

According to CBT, over $40,000 will go to building a connection between the Great Trail and the Grunt near Sparwood.

The Sparwood Trails Alliance will use the funding to build 2.9 km of trail to connect the existing ones, creating a new looping option.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen more trail use and an increase in outdoor programming for children and youth,” said Jacquie Hill, Director. “Providing a first-class trail will help us meet this demand; encourage an active, involved and healthy community; promote tourism; and entice people to set roots in our area, contributing to its growth and vitality.”

All 22 projects receiving a share of $725,000 in trail enhancement grants follows: