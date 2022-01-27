The public is invited to take part in a survey to inform the future of recreation planning for the Columbia Valley and Steamboat Mountain area.

The survey, organized by the Columbia Valley Recreation Planning Initiative (CVRPI), seeks public input on recreation uses, issues and impacts, stewardship activities, and management options.

“We are seeing increasing recreation pressures in the Columbia Valley. It’s time to be proactive about safeguarding the core values that make this region an exceptional destination for a wide range of outdoor recreation activities,” said planning initiative co-chair and Village of Radium Mayor Clara Reinhardt.

The CVRPI was created out of a shared goal among local recreation user groups, stewardship groups, local and provincial government, and local First Nations to resolve recreation management.

“What’s unique about this initiative is that it is a collaborative, community-led planning process. There are many different perspectives around the table, and one of our goals is to respect and balance the needs of different users of our public lands,” said planning initiative co-chair and Brisco resident Adrian Pery.

Information from the survey will be used to make recommendations about protecting important values and reducing adverse impacts of recreation on unmanaged public lands in the region.

The survey is open until Feb. 16, and comments can be submitted via email to [email protected]

