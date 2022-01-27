Public works crews with the City of Cranbrook have been busy in recent weeks, dealing with a number of water main breaks and service leaks.

City officials said the increase in water infrastructure problems is, in part, due to the significant snow dump over the holiday season. The problem has been exacerbated by staffing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far in January, the waterworks team has repaired five water main breaks and nine water service leaks to homes.

“Our team has worked tirelessly on these repairs, on top of covering for snow removal operations with our depleted staff numbers in Public Works due to COVID,” said Jason Perrault, Public Works Manager for the City. “I am honoured to work with such an amazing team, as they continue to provide outstanding service to the residents of Cranbrook.”

Two more water leak repairs are scheduled this week, including repair work near Amy Woodland.

City staff said work will be done on Saturday, and will not impact students and staff. Crews will be on-site from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is restored. Please simply run your cold water tap until your water runs clear,” said the City.

Drivers are asked to slow down through the work area and watch for workers and signs.