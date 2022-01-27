The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 480 new COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley, up slightly from 466.

The latest BCCDC data covered Jan. 16th to 22nd, and showed numbers staying relatively steady for the second week after local cases shot upwards.

The Cranbrook area remains the region’s hot spot for the second week in a row, with 237 infections reported. According to the BCCDC, this is the same number that was reported in the previous week.

Kimberley saw the next highest number of new cases with 65, rising from 57 the week prior.

Creston reported a total of 59 infections, increasing from 27 the previous week.

In the Elk Valley, health officials confirmed 55 new cases, a slight decrease from 60.

Both Windermere and Golden reported the same case number, each confirmed 32 within a week. Both areas saw a decrease in cases, with 36 reported in Windermere in the previous week, and 49 in Golden.

According to the BCCDC, 118 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Jan. 26th, and 23 of those people are in intensive care.