The all-party Special Committee to Review the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act wants input from British Columbians as part of the review.

Tom Shypitka, MLA for Kootenay East, is on the committee and said it’s important to hear from the public.

“We go through it, we listen to stakeholders, we listen to input, listen to the commissioner and decide what needs to be updated and what needs to stay.”

He says there are some issues currently, that need to be addressed.

“There are three really troubling pieces. Third-party data, also paying for freedom of information, I don’t think that’s fair and also the Premier’s office was excluded from the Freedom of Information Act. Those are questions we will be asking.”

The committee will be holding a number of public meetings in the coming months.

People wanting to present to the committee are invited to register their interest by 3 p.m. (Pacific time) on Feb. 7.

MORE: Committee Website (Legislative Assembly of British Columbia)

The committee is set to submit its report by June 15.