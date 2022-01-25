Adam Cracknell, who played four seasons with the Kootenay Ice and is now a co-owner of the Cranbrook Bucks will be on his way to China after being chosen for Team Canada’s men’s roster.

With the year’s team not having any current NHLers, a mix of the new and old guard were chosen for the roster.

The roster includes hockey veterans like Eric Stall, Jason Demers and Cracknell while also having some young prospects like Mason McTavish, Owen Power and Devon Levi.

Cracknell said he is very thankful for the people in Cranbrook that helped him in his hockey career.

“I played four years there, and if I didn’t have the support of my billets and my family at the time, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” said Cracknell in a press release.

“Thank you to everyone in Cranbrook,” Cracknell says. “It’s not just representing the country and myself, it’s the town, the people who have helped me become me.”

Cracknell was quite the player when he was with the Ice.

He put up 94 goals and 250 points in 283 games during his time with Ice.

During his NHL career, he played for the St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Ranger, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars.

Team Canada will play Germany to open play on Feb. 10.