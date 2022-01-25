Roger Dubielewicz, who has died, was known to Invermere as Mr. 50/50 or 50/50 Roger and spent nearly 40 years volunteering for the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Mayor Al Miller said Dubielewicz had a way of convincing people to buy tickets.

“Nobody could turn him down. When he would talk to you in the stands about buying a 50/50 ticket of course you would,” said Miller.

Miller added that he was the kind of volunteer organizations dreamed of.

“He was the type of volunteer that pretty much every organization would love to have on their side. He was a can-do guy,” said Miller.

“Once the decision was made to do something he was a part of it. I have a tonne of respect for the man and what he did for this team and hockey as a whole.”

When he wasn’t at the rink, he could be found volunteering at the thrift store or buying a lottery ticket.

Miller said his impact was felt across the community and especially with youth.

“He put a lot of time and effort into helping young people become better people.”

Miller added that 50/50 Roger had a big smile and an even bigger heart and he will be greatly missed in the community.