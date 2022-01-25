Cranbrook residents will notice a higher water bill, as rates for users of the city’s water supply will rise by $4 per month.

Other fees will remain unchanged.

The additional funds will be used to create three full-time utility operator positions.

“Due to the increasing rate of breaks and repairs needed to the water system infrastructure, additional staff are required so that work can be completed as quickly as possible, minimizing disruptions to our residents and businesses,” said city of Cranbrook officials.

Those signed up for pre-authorized payments will notice the increase on each prepayment scheduled on the 1st of February, April, June, August, October, and December of 2022.

Cranbrook’s utility bills cover water, sewer, garbage collection and landfill fees. They arrive three times per year, at the end of March, July, and November.

Those who usually pay their entire year’s utility bills upfront have until April 30th to take advantage of a five per cent discount on utility fees.

A breakdown of fees can be found below.