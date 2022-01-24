Terry Cryderman has been awarded the 2021 George Majic Spiritus Award for his work in the community.

The award is given to a person or group who has demonstrated a constant and ongoing commitment to the community.

Cryderman has been an active community member since arriving in Fernie over 40 years ago.

He’s dedicated many years to coaching and refereeing hockey and to the Fernie Golf Club while also working full-time and raising a family.

Cryderman founded the Fernie Trekkers group, volunteers at the annual income tax clinic, organizes weekly card games at the Seniors Centre and is a member of the Old Growth Hockey Club.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Cryderman for his commitment to the community, the George S Majic award is special, it recognizes quiet community leaders for their support and leadership, people who volunteer without any expectation of reward,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

“Mr. Cryderman does exactly that, it was an absolute pleasure getting to know Mr. Cryderman and seeing how he supports Fernie is so many ways It is truly an honour to celebrate and recognize Mr. Cyderman for making Fernie a better place.”