The BC Hockey League is extending the 2021-22 season by a week to make up rescheduled games.

The season was supposed to end on Mar. 20 but will now run until Mar. 27.

To replace a game that was postponed on Jan. 13, the Cranbrook Bucks will now play the Wenatchee Wild on Mar. 26.

BCHL playoffs will now begin on April 1 and finish in mid-May.