Foundry East Kootenay is one step closer to becoming a reality thanks to a $21,000 donation from Cranbrook Dodge.

East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) officials said this is the second big donation from the car dealership, after a $10,000 contribution in December 2020.

“We are so thankful that we have Cranbrook Dodge as a funding partner. Steve and his team go above and beyond to help out with many of the projects that we have on the go. They continue to step up every year and donate. Cranbrook Dodge is always there for their community,” said Brenna Baker, EKFH Executive Director.

“I think we all know someone that could have benefitted from this amazing organization, and now, more than ever, the youth in our community need a safe place they can go to get help without having to jump through hurdles,” said Steve Mercandelli, General Manager at Cranbrook Dodge. “We believe that during times like we are experiencing, it is more important than ever that we come together as a community and ensure the doors open. We believe that Foundry will be a great asset in providing the mental health support that our youth need right now. The sales team has a vested interest in this goal, a goal that was set at the beginning of 2021.”

Foundry East Kootenay is planned to be a walk-in health and wellness centre for people aged 12 to 24. The centre will focus primarily on mental health and substance use.

The centre will provide primary care, counselling and peer support under one roof with no waitlists.

The project is led by the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child & Family Services, with EKFH serving as the funding partner.

You can donate by visiting the link below or calling (250) 489-6481.

More: Foundry East Kootenay donation page