Parking fees are being reinstated across the province, but certain people will still have access to free parking.

People receiving dialysis treatment or undergoing cancer treatment in acute-care programs will still have access as well as volunteers and parents with children staying in the hospital overnight.

Fees were originally waived on April 1, 2020, but Health Minister Adrien Dix said parking spots were hard to find.

“Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most.”

Parking rates have been frozen for more than four years and the B.C. government said they will continue to be frozen.

The change will come into effect on March 4.

In our region, only East Kootenay Regional Hospital has pay parking. It costs $1 per hour, $5 per day, $18 per week, or $35.50 per month.