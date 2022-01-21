McKim Middle School is one of 12 B.C. schools receiving up to $10,000 for exercise and fresh air projects.

The funds are for the second year of the Active School Travel Pilot Program.

The program is designed to increase the number of students using active transportation, such as walking or biking, in their daily commute to school.

“Student health and well-being are a priority for our government. Regular physical activity and positive mental well-being are essential parts of a healthy lifestyle, especially for children,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

“’m proud to see our government investing in innovative programs like the new Active School Travel Pilot Program. This program will support students to have healthy and active lives while safely getting to school.”