News RDEK seeking volunteers of the year nominations SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 21, 2022 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for the 2022 Electoral Area Volunteers of the Year. “Do you have a neighbour who is always thinking of others first? Is someone close to you making your community a better place, or making positive change for those around them? These are the individuals or couples that the RDEK wants to celebrate,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “Please take a moment and nominate an amazing volunteer in your area, as now more than ever, it’s important to honour the people who are making a difference in our region.” The RDEK will be honouring at least one volunteer from each electoral district. Nomination forms can be filled out on engage.rdek.bc.ca The deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m. on Feb.11.