The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for the 2022 Electoral Area Volunteers of the Year.

“Do you have a neighbour who is always thinking of others first? Is someone close to you making your community a better place, or making positive change for those around them? These are the individuals or couples that the RDEK wants to celebrate,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay.

“Please take a moment and nominate an amazing volunteer in your area, as now more than ever, it’s important to honour the people who are making a difference in our region.”

The RDEK will be honouring at least one volunteer from each electoral district.

Nomination forms can be filled out on engage.rdek.bc.ca

The deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m. on Feb.11.