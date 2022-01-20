The Cranbrook RCMP was called to the Kokanee and Willowbrook Drive area for people attempting to steal tires from a carport.

Police were able to locate the suspects and tires in the bushes near Joseph Creek.

The suspects were arrested and will appear in court in February.

“RCMP canvassed the area at the time and were unable to locate the owner of the tires. The tires found are Toyo brand. If you are able to identify the tires we ask that you call the Cranbrook Detachment,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.