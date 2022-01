A pair of trucks used by Mainroad (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Highway 3 will be fully closed for an hour sometime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow 4.5km east of Elko.

After the full closure, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place until 5 p.m.

Rock blasting will be underway to be used to repair flood sites in the Elk Valley.