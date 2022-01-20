Interior Health officials said the health authority no longer has plans to temporarily cut back on inpatient services at the Invermere and District Hospital.

On Tuesday, Interior Health officials said a number of service adjustments are being made due to staffing challenges presented by the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

9-1-1 and emergency room services are still available from the Invermere and District Hospital.

Interior Health officials said they will notify the public when services can return to normal.