News Inpatient services no longer being cut back in Invermere SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 20, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) Interior Health officials said the health authority no longer has plans to temporarily cut back on inpatient services at the Invermere and District Hospital. On Tuesday, Interior Health officials said a number of service adjustments are being made due to staffing challenges presented by the Omicron COVID-19 variant. 9-1-1 and emergency room services are still available from the Invermere and District Hospital. Interior Health officials said they will notify the public when services can return to normal. Tags: Interior HealthInvermere