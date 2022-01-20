Coal Creek River as of November 30, 2021. (Supplied by Mainroad East Kootenay)

Reconstruction of Coal Creek Road is set to begin next week after a devastating flood wiped out several sections of road in the area in mid-November.

According to Mainroad East Kootenay, work is slated to begin on Monday, Jan. 24th, with crews in the area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Massive amounts of rain, brought on by an atmospheric river event, caused the Coal Creek River to overflow on Nov. 14th and 15th.

Officials with Mainroad East Kootenay said the flooding undermined structures at the Fernie Rifle Range, washed away sections of road from Ridgemont Road to the Coal Creek Snowmobile staging area and cut off bridge access.

“As a result, the road structure of Fernie Coal Creek Road was compromised in several sections and road rebuilding is required,” said Mainroad East Kootenay officials.

Equipment, vehicles and supplies will be around, including in residential areas, as work is underway.

The public is asked to stay out of the construction zone while work is underway.

Repairs are expected to take five weeks to complete, with single-lane traffic in place until work is wrapped up.