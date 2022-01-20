The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 466 new COVID-19 cases in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley, down from 670.

The latest BCCDC data covered Jan. 9th to 15th, and showed a drop after two weeks of continuous increases.

The concentration of case numbers changed from the previous week as well, as the Cranbrook area shifted to the region’s hot-spot, with 237 confirmed infections.

Cranbrook was one of two areas in our region that saw an increase in case numbers after 183 infections were reported from Jan. 2nd to 8th.

The Elk Valley saw a decrease from 263 infections to 60 last week.

Kimberley saw the next highest number of new cases, with 57. It was also another part of the region that had an increase: rising from 45 the week prior.

Followed by Windermere with 36 and Golden with 49. Golden had a decrease, from 72 the previous week, with another decrease seen in Windermere, from 76.

Creston reported the fewest number of new cases, with 27. This is down slightly from 30.

According to the BCCDC, 99 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Jan. 20th, and 17 of those people are in intensive care.