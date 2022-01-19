Sports Ghostrider named forward of the week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 19, 2022 (Supplied by Pexels) Kort Kisinger of the Fernie Ghostriders is the KIJHL forward of the week after putting up seven points in three games. The Calgary-born player’s week began with a 4-3 loss to the Columbia Valley Rockies where he tallied one goal. He then scored two goals including the game-winner when they beat the Golden Rockets 4-1. Against the Nitehawks he had a goal and two assists. He has 13 goals and 35 points which leads Ghostriders players in points and puts him eighth in league scoring.