Kort Kisinger of the Fernie Ghostriders is the KIJHL forward of the week after putting up seven points in three games.

The Calgary-born player’s week began with a 4-3 loss to the Columbia Valley Rockies where he tallied one goal.

He then scored two goals including the game-winner when they beat the Golden Rockets 4-1.

Against the Nitehawks he had a goal and two assists.

He has 13 goals and 35 points which leads Ghostriders players in points and puts him eighth in league scoring.