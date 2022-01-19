News Columbia Valley RCMP responds to Highway 95 collisions SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 19, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The Columbia Valley RCMP responded to three separate collisions on Highway 95 near Edgewater last week. The first two collisions happened on Jan. 12 when a Toyota Matrix and a commercial transport truck slid into a ditch near the same locations. Police say no injuries were reported in either crash. The next day police received a call that a commercial transport truck slid off the road and was blocking both lanes of the highway. The truck needed to be towed from the scene but the driver was uninjured. Tags: Columbia ValleyRCMP