The Columbia Valley RCMP responded to three separate collisions on Highway 95 near Edgewater last week.

The first two collisions happened on Jan. 12 when a Toyota Matrix and a commercial transport truck slid into a ditch near the same locations.

Police say no injuries were reported in either crash.

The next day police received a call that a commercial transport truck slid off the road and was blocking both lanes of the highway.

The truck needed to be towed from the scene but the driver was uninjured.