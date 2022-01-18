Interior Health will be temporarily closing inpatient services in Invermere to strengthen patient care due to Omicron-related staffing challenges.

“As we manage the Omicron-driven COVID-19 staffing impacts on the health system, Interior Health is proactively identifying services to adjust and relocate in order to maintain safe patient care,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“We will resume normal operations in impacted communities as soon as possible and in the meantime, we are temporarily reassigning and redeploying staff to sustain essential services throughout the region.”

IH will be reaching out to local leaders and partners to answer questions and work together to get through this challenging time.