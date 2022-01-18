News Invermere launches transportation survey SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 18, 2022 (Supplied by District of Invermere) The District of Invermere wants to hear from the public on what the future of transportation should look like in the community. District officials said they identified various strategies and projects to improve the transportation network for all users. The survey shows some potential road network improvements and policies. The survey ends on Jan. 31 and can be found here.