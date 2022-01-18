The Cranbrook Bucks have committed Lethbridge-born goaltender Carter Capton for the upcoming season.

Capton has been playing for the Yale U18 Prep team of the CSSHL.

This season he has a .903 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against going 6-4 through 12 appearances.

“We are excited to add Carter to our team for next season, as we believe that Carter is a young goaltender with a very high ceiling,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“After tracking him closely this fall, Carter’s consistent growth and development made this an easy decision. We look forward to working with Carter to develop him as a goaltender and as a young man during his time here in Cranbrook.”

The 2005 born goalie is six feet two inches tall and will be affiliated with the Bucks for the remainder of this season.