News Dog license renewal notices coming this week SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 17, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) Cranbrook residents can expect to see a notice in their mail this week for dog license renewal. City staff said dog licences are valid for the calendar year. The licensing fee for a sterile dog is $40 while the fee for an intact dog is $60. People can receive a $25 discount if they renew the license before Feb. 28. Any dogs over two months of age must have a valid license. Tags: Cranbrook