Josiah Spyker, staff January 17, 2022 Cranbrook's City Hall (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) City of Cranbrook staff said business license renewal notices for 2022 should be arriving in mailboxes sometime this week. Business license fees are $150 per year and people are strongly recommended to pay online through the city ePay online payment portal. City staff said a business license is required for any operation of business within the boundaries of the City of Cranbrook. Businesses who have inter-community business licenses will get a separate renewal notice. The fee for that license is $75. Tags: Cranbrook