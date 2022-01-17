City of Cranbrook staff said business license renewal notices for 2022 should be arriving in mailboxes sometime this week.

Business license fees are $150 per year and people are strongly recommended to pay online through the city ePay online payment portal.

City staff said a business license is required for any operation of business within the boundaries of the City of Cranbrook.

Businesses who have inter-community business licenses will get a separate renewal notice.

The fee for that license is $75.