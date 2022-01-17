The approved plan will increase the organization’s capacity and add 12.5 positions over the next two years.

“The last HR Plan was completed in 2013,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay.

“In the nine years since, we have seen increased legislative obligations, a growing number of services and amenities, a sharp increase in the frequency and magnitude of emergencies, increased service level expectations and much higher development.”

A review was completed to help identify the greatest needs within the organization. It included a review of the RDEK Strategic Priorities, staff interviews and surveys.

“Through this comprehensive review we were able to identify those areas where additional resourcing is required to ensure we are meeting our legal obligations, are able to continue to respond effectively to emergencies, be responsive to the needs and expectations of the public, and maintain our current service levels,” added Gay.

RDEK officials said the addition of 12.5 positions will be at a cost not to exceed $25/year on an average rural residential property and $5/year on an average municipal residential property.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the development of the Plan. We as a Board recognize the incredible work our staff do to serve this region and know this Plan will help us be better positioned and appropriately resourced to continue to move the region forward,” said Gay.

According to the RDEK, the next step will be finalizing an implementation schedule, establishing timelines and meeting with RDEK staff to review the plan.