A seriously injured timber biker was rescued by members of both Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue in a major overnight extrication.

SAR officials said the accident occurred in the McEvoy Creek area, a long way from the main trail.

They received the call at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday but it wasn’t until approximately 2:30 a.m. that a 38-year-old man was eventually tobogganed out.

The man was handed over to the British Columbia Ambulance Service and transported to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

He suffered serious spinal injuries.