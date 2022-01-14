News CO’s relocate bobcat from Columbia Valley SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 14, 2022 (Supplied by BC Conservation Officer Service) Conservation officers safely captured and relocated a bobcat out of Edgewater. Officials said the bobcat found itself in a wildlife conflict. COS officials are reminding residents to keep pets on a leash when outside and avoid leaving out attractants that can be accessed by wild animals. Wildlife conflict and animals in distress should be reported to the RAPP line.