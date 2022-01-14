News Water line repair to begin on Tuesday SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 14, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) City of Cranbrook public works crews will be making a water line repair on Slater Road on Jan. 18. Work will begin at 9 a.m. directly in front of Wolseley Plumbing. Single lane alternating traffic will be in place until late in the day. Local businesses may notice discoloured water once service is restored. This can be fixed by running the cold water tap until it runs clear. Tags: Cranbrook